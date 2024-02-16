HGTV’s new series Renovation Aloha gives fans an inside look at life in Hawaii. The show features hosts Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama, a married couple born and raised on the island, as they take some of the most dilapidated homes in the area and turn them into beautiful spaces for others to buy. With the beautiful landscape viewers see while watching, many people are wondering, where is Renovation Aloha filmed?

Where Is HGTV’s ‘Renovation Aloha’ Filmed?

The series is filmed in O’ahu, Hawaii. The Go Hawaii website says that O’ahu is sometimes referred to as “the gathering place” and is the third largest island in Hawaii. Even though it’s not the biggest island (that title belongs to Hawaii Island,) it serves as home to one third of the entire population of Hawaii.

Go Hawaii describes O’ahu as “a fusion of East and West cultures rooted in the values and traditions of the Native Hawaiian people. It’s this fundamental contrast between the ancient and the modern that makes discovering Oʻahu — from bustling city life to laidback surf towns — so enjoyable.”

Who Are Renovation Aloha’s ​Hosts Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama?

Tristyn and Kamohai are renovators on the island of O’ahu and the couple jumped at the chance to share their work with a larger audience via HGTV.

“Our goal is to educate on real estate by showcasing what we do in real estate daily. It has changed our life and know it can change yours too!” the couple shared via their shared Instagram page.

@kamohaiandtristyn/Instagram

The couple added that they’re “creative buy and hold investors” and that they do ​20-plus renovations a year.

“We elevate sellers to the bank and take over payments on existing mortgages to help sellers get out of stressful situations and in turn we create cash flowing rentals for ourselves,” the Renovation Aloha hosts continued. “In the past 6 years we have been able to build a rental portfolio worth over 7 million dollars and generate $30,000 in passive income monthly.”

When Does ‘Renovation Aloha’ Premiere?

The inaugural season of Renovation Aloha premieres on HGTV on February 20, 2024, 9:00 p.m. ET and includes eight episodes. HGTV revealed some details about the first episode and said Tristyn and Kamohai “tour a rundown property in the desirable Kalihi Valley, located just north of Honolulu. After looking over the boarded-up building, which has trees growing through the roof, a rotting foundation, a termite infestation and heaping piles of trash inside.”