It seems like it was just the other day that mom of three Chelsea Clinton gave birth to her new son, Jasper, with her husband Marc Mezvinsky.

“This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky. We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother,” Chelsea wrote via Twitter in July.

Since that day, Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton‘s only daughter has been overcome with a huge amount of love. Not only is she a proud mama to Jasper, but she also looks after her two older kids — Charlotte, 5, and Aidan, 3 — with Marc. And one thing the politician’s daughter tries to teach her kids is awareness.

“I think it just feels necessary,” Chelsea previously explained to the Los Angeles Times about letting Charlotte become more aware about all of the policies in America. “Because I want her to know what’s happening in our country, particularly as it relates to kids.”

Since they live in NYC, Chelsea also likes to talk to Charlotte about things that she may see while living in New York City. She said she does this because she wants Charlotte to be prepared for anything.

“When I hear on the radio in the morning that there are reports of ICE at a subway station near where we live, very close to one that she was going to get on later to go to a dance class, I spoke to her over breakfast that morning about how if she saw people who were coming onto the subway, what does that mean?” Chelsea said about how she parents her kid. “I don’t think she quite understood that as well as the clarity around child separations or other issues that we talked about, but I didn’t want her to be surprised or unprepared if that did happen while she was on the subway and I also wanted to plant the seeds.”

“I don’t expect her at 4 to do anything about that, but I do think part of being a citizen is standing up to speech and behavior that we don’t agree with and that we don’t think is appropriate,” she added.

