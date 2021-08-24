Unlike the Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger‘s eight kids and counting, the band’s late drummer, Charlie Watts, had just one child, his beloved daughter, Seraphina. He and his wife of 57 years, Shirley, did their best to raise her out of the spotlight, despite Charlie being in one of rock ‘n roll’s most iconic bands.

The musician sadly died on August 24, 2021, at the age of 80. A spokesman for the rock star told Closer: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.”

The band noted how Charlie was a family man in their statement: “Charlie was a beloved husband, father, and grandpa, as well as one of the best drummers of his generation as a member of The Rolling Stones.”

The drummer and his wife, Shirley Shepherd, married in October 1964, just as the Stones were skyrocketing to fame. The couple welcomed Seraphina in March 1968. Little is known about her upbringing, as her parents wanted to protect her privacy.

Seraphina, 53, went on to marry a lawyer named Nick, with whom she had a daughter, Charlotte. The girl would be Charlie and Shirley’s only grandchild, and Charlotte went on to dabble in modeling. She landed the cover of Hello magazine in October 2015, where she was dubbed “artist, roadie and rock royalty.” The article noted that Charlotte frequently traveled the world has the “de facto personal assistant” to her grandfather while the Rolling Stones toured.

Charlotte revealed, “We’re really proud of Pa. He’s just so humble about it [fame]. He’s not all over the place, he’s just so damn cool. It would probably be a different story if we were being chased all the time … I can’t imagine what it must be like for Mick [Jagger].” She even has the iconic Rolling Stones tongue logo tattooed on her left forearm.

It’s unclear when Nick and Seraphina split, but according to Ultimate Classic Rock, she married Barry Catmur in 2017, and they live in a $1.5 million farmhouse in Rhode Island. Seraphina still maintains an incredibly private lifestyle and must be deeply mourning the loss of her dad.