Mick Jagger‘s family tree first began with the birth of his eldest daughter, Karis Jagger, in 1970, and since then, the rockstar’s brood has grown extensively. The Rolling Stones frontman is a proud dad of eight children and wouldn’t want to have it any other way.

After welcoming Karis with his former girlfriend, actress Marsha Hunt, Mick became the dad of his second child, Jade Jagger, in 1971. At the time, he was married to his ex-wife, Bianca Jagger, whom he said “I do” to that same year. However, they split in 1978 before having any more kids.

The “Satisfaction” artist experienced parenthood once again in 1984 when his ex-partner Jerry Hall gave birth to their daughter, Elizabeth Jagger. The exes also welcomed their younger children — James Jagger in 1985, Georgia May Jagger in 1992 and Gabriel Jagger in 1997 — before parting ways in 1999.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Mick and Jerry split when the news broke that the English musician fathered a child, Lucas Jagger, with Luciana Gimenez that year. However, the rocker and the Brazilian model didn’t stay together, and Mick dated a series of other women before expanding his family for the final time.

In 2016, he welcomed his eighth child, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, with his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick. At the time, the couple, who has been dating since 2014, shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing they were “delighted” about Deveraux’s arrival. “Mother and baby are doing well,” they added.

Over the years of raising his family, Mick has juggled his legendary career as a musician and performer. His dedication to his children hasn’t wavered, though, and his ex Luciana is the first one to attest to how attentive he is as a father of eight.

“Lucas and Mick are really close, and Mick is a wonderful dad,” Luciana said in an interview in May 2016, according to the U.K.’s Mirror. “I like to raise my child with his dad, with his help and advice. He’s a very wise man and he is passionate about his kids. He’s always been there and that has been a really great experience.”

