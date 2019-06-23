Start him up again! Mick Jagger returned to the stage three months after undergoing heart surgery — and boy was everyone happy to have him back!

On Friday, June 21, the 75-year-old was back to his old, energetic ways, as he and The Rolling Stones launched their North American tour at Chicago’s Soldier Field. Mick danced it up, proving to everyone that he is feeling 100 percent again.

“Thank you for a great opening show Chicago!” the legendary rocker tweeted following his return. Fans were of course loving seeing the icon again. “It’s almost like that heart surgery set you back to 1969. You were unreal tonight,” one person gushed. Another added, “Back in black! And some white too. Glad to see you rocking the world again, Mick.”

The frontman delivered some rough news on March 30 when he informed his everyone that he was unfortunately postponing his tour. “I’m so sorry to all our fans in America and Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies everyone.”

However, it wasn’t long after that Mick returned with a good update. “Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend,” he wrote. “And also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job.”

What is up next for Mick and the Stones? Their tour will keep them in Chicago once more before they take their music to various places including Florida, Texas, Washington, California, New Jersey, Canada and more.

We are so happy to see Mick and one of the greatest rock bands gracing the stage again!