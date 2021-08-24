The life of a legendary rock ‘n’ roller in the ’60s and ’70s typically consisted of sex and partying, but that can’t be said about music icon Charlie Watts. The late Rolling Stones drummer gave up a life of entertaining groupies because he was so in love with his wife, Shirley Watts.

Tragically, Charlie died at age 80 on August 24. Though a cause of death has yet to be revealed, a spokesman for the “Sympathy for the Devil” artist confirmed the news to Closer, calling Charlie a “cherished husband, father and grandfather.”

Shutterstock

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts,” read a statement, which was released on behalf of the crooner’s loved ones and the Rolling Stones. “He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.”

Charlie may have been considered “one of the greatest drummers of his generation,” but he was an even more dedicated spouse to his longtime love. The Grammy winner was married to his wife for nearly six decades, having fallen in love with the blonde beauty even before he rose to fame as the drummer of the Rolling Stones.

Charlie and Shirley made their love official in 1964, and three years after they wed, the pair started their family when they welcomed their first and only child, daughter Seraphina Watts, in March 1968. Though he spent long nights on the road during tours with his band, Charlie was endlessly devoted to Shirley and Seraphina.

Speaking with NME in March 2018, the “Satisfaction” performer credited his nonchalant outlook on the entertainment industry for being the secret to maintaining his strong marriage with Shirley. “[Deep down], I’m not really a rockstar,” he explained, pointing out how he only truly cared about making music.

Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

“I don’t have all the trappings of that. I’ve never been interested in doing interviews or being seen,” Charlie continued, jokingly adding, “Having said that, I do have four vintage cars and can’t drive the bloody things.”

Because Charlie preferred living life out of the spotlight, he managed to keep many details of his 57-year marriage under wraps. However, the longtime lovebirds made several public appearances over the years together, including at Elton John‘s 50th extravagant birthday bash in 1997.

More recently, Charlie and Shirley enjoyed an outing at the Royal Ascot in June 2010. They were also spotted out and about together in Paris, France, in April 2011. It looks like the duo shared one incredible marriage.