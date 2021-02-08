Tony Bennett Is Living the Good Life! Take a Tour of the Music Icon’s New York City Apartment

Tony Bennett left his heart in San Francisco to live in the bright lights of New York City! The iconic artist is originally from the Big Apple and moved around a bit since making it big in music. Nowadays, he lives in the city that never sleeps with his third wife, Susan Crow.

Tony is the owner of a luxurious condo in the northern part of Manhattan near Central Park, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. The “Lady Is a Tramp” singer, who was born and raised in Astoria, Queens, has lived in New York for the majority of his long and illustrious life.

On Instagram, Tony loves sharing glimpses inside the spacious residence, which is located on one of the top stories and boasts gorgeous views of the large trees in Central Park and the NYC skyline. The home features a number of bedrooms, bathrooms, a large kitchen, rooms for entertainment, an office and much more.

The Grammy Award winner is a legendary singer and songwriter, but Tony also has a huge passion for painting. Considering his abode boasts large windows that offer a 51-block stretch of the Big Apple, you can often find him relaxing in front of the gorgeous view. While chatting with The New York Times in 2015, Tony revealed he’s sketched or painted at least 800 different scenes of Central Park.

“Instead of buildings, you have nature here,” he shared with the outlet while marveling over the beautiful sight. “There’s nothing more powerful than that.”

In addition to painting, Tony has a talent for cooking up delicious meals in the kitchen. The “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” singer is always posting photos and videos of his creations while preparing breakfast, lunch and dinner with Susan, whom he married in 2007. In January, Tony uploaded a pic while making a pasta dish.

“My resolution for this year is everything in moderation … well, except for pasta,” he wrote alongside a pic of the noodle spirals on their large kitchen table. “Especially when it’s homemade!” Tony doesn’t just cook, though, he also bakes! “Enjoying some homemade sourdough muffins,” he captioned a pic in November 2020.

Keep scrolling to see glimpses inside Tony’s lovely apartment!