Tony Bennett sings about the overwhelming joy of being in love in his hit songs “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” and “The Way You Look Tonight,” but the music icon is living a real-life love story with his wife Susan Crow.

The Grammy Award winner’s relationship with the philanthropist began nearly four decades ago in the 1980s. Growing up in San Francisco, Susan became a huge fan of Tony’s music. After being named the president of his fan club in the Bay Area, Susan met the star backstage after one of his shows.

Though Susan was only 19 and nearly 40 years Tony’s junior, sparks flew when the blonde beauty paid a visit to the “Shadow of Your Smile” crooner’s show. “I not only agreed to say hello to her backstage but asked her to be my date for the evening,” Tony recalled in his 2016 book Just Getting Started. “That’s how it all really began.”

Following their encounter, the talented painter — who revealed his battle with Alzheimer’s disease in January 2021 — was completely smitten with the former teacher. However, Tony and Susan were in no rush to tie the knot, and they dated for nearly 20 years before marrying in 2007. At the time, Tony’s rep told People they “married in a private, intimate ceremony” in New York City.

Since walking down the aisle, Tony and Susan have been living a life of bliss. Not only have they attended tons of fun outings together over the years, but the “Lady Is a Tramp” artist loves gushing over their romance on social media. In September 2020, Tony paid tribute to his love’s birthday by sharing a sweet post via Instagram.

“She makes my life better in every way, and I owe so much to her,” the Grammy Hall of Famer gushed in the caption. “Susan inspired the lyrics I wrote for ‘All For You,’ and I once again dedicate this song to her today.”

