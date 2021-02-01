Tony Bennett‘s list of awards includes countless Grammys, one Primetime Emmy and tons of other impressive accolades, but his most meaningful achievement is his role as a dad. The legendary performer is the proud father of his four kids, Danny, Dae, Joanna and Antonia.

Tony first experienced fatherhood during his marriage with his first wife, Patricia Beech. The “Way You Look Tonight” singer married Patricia in 1952, and less than three years later, their eldest son, Danny, was born. They later welcomed son Dae, but Tony and Patricia called it quits in 1971.

That same year, the iconic crooner walked down the aisle with his second wife, Sandra Grant Bennett. Tony and Sandra were together for more than eight years, but they officially separated in 1987. Their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2007, according to reports. Despite the messy split, the former duo had two daughters, Joanna and Antonia.

As a father of four, Tony had his hands full while juggling his career as a singer, painter and author. The “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” artist also remarried for the third time with spouse Susan Crow in 2007, though the lovebirds held off from having any children together. Instead, Susan has become a stepmom to his kiddos.

Considering their dad has been one of music’s most beloved singers for the last several decades, it’s no surprise Danny, Dae, Joanna and Antonia have followed in their father’s famous footsteps. While each of his kids has pursued careers in music and Hollywood, Tony said he adopted his love from showbiz from his own father.

“He would sit on the stairs and sing opera, show music and pop hits to my brother and me in a fine, clear voice. I like to think you can still hear my father’s voice in me. I know I do,” Tony recalled to the Guardian in 2017. “My father was the man everyone in our family, and even in our neighborhood, sought out for advice because he would listen, treat the other person with respect and try to reply with sympathy.”

It sounds like talent runs in Tony’s family!

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Danny, Dae, Joanna and Antonia.