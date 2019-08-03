He’s still all smiles! Tony Bennett made sure his 93rd birthday was a memorable one, as he took the day to celebrate with his lovely wife, Susan Crow.

The iconic singer took to Instagram on Saturday, August 3, to share a beautiful photo of he and his love, 52. “Wow! I’m 93 today and I feel like I am just getting started,” the performer wrote alongside the snap. “Spending the day with my wonderful wife Susan.”

Take a look at the pic below!

Fans were of course all about the post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “You’ve always been so handsome to me. You age like fine wine. Happy birthday, Tony!” one person wrote. Another another, “Thank you for sharing your talent. I am a huge fan thanks to my mom and dad. I loved seeing you live at the St George theatre three years ago. I cried when you sang ‘Because of You.'” Sweet!

Tony and Susan tied the knot in 2007 — and while they do not have any of their own children, the legend does have four from previous marriages. Tony tied the knot with his first wife, Patricia Beech, in 1952, before splitting in 1971. They had two children — sons Danny, 65, and Dae, 64.

The hitmaker soon married his second wife, actress Sandra Grant Bennett, in 1971. The pair had two kids — daughters Joanna, 49, and Antonia, 45 — before parting ways in 2007. Both of their children went the entertainment route like their parents — the eldest is an actress, while Antonia is a singer.

Even though Tony may be up there in age, he is still touring and filling up the seats. He has a couple of dates lined up for August — he will soon be making stops in Morristown, New Jersey, as well as Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. How exciting!

It is so great to see Tony still going strong. Happy Birthday!