Wishing him a speedy recovery! Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak had to undergo emergency surgery on Thursday, November 7, so Vanna White has taken over the star’s hosting duties in his absence. Luckily, all went well and Sajak is expected to be OK.

The news about his health was shared via Twitter on November 8. “Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine,” the message read. “He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host.”

