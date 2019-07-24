So fun! Pat Sajak stepped out to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers compete against their rivals, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 23. The beloved Wheel of Fortune host sat right behind home plate as the Angels swept another victory, 5-4, over the home team this season.

The 72-year-old star attended the game alongside some pals and seemingly had a great night despite the Dodgers’ heartbreaking loss. Unlike his usual outfits on the iconic game show, Pat opted for a more casual look for the sports outing as he wore an ashy-blue and white flannel paired with dark blue denim jeans.

This isn’t the first time The Pat Sajak Show star has stepped out for a night of baseball. In fact, he’s a huge fan of the sport! Over the years, he has been spotted at a plethora of Dodgers games. In 2017, Pat — who is originally from Chicago — explained to Fox Affiliate KRIV’s Mark Berman why he chose to root for the Dodgers against the Houston Astros in the World Series that season.

“I mean, it’s hard not to have some part of you not root for them because it’s been such a great year and such a great story but they are playing the Dodgers and I am wearing blue,” the TV host said in a video.

He even dished the moment he became a Dodgers fan. “I’ve lived out here since 1977,” he dished. “I grew up in Chicago as a Cub fan. When they didn’t make it in a 100 years, I said ‘That’s enough’ and I’ve moved on.” Well, that’s very relatable!

Ultimately, Pat just loves the game of baseball. “I’m politically correct if nothing else,” he noted to Sports Illustrated in 2002 while explaining that he roots for the Cubs, White Sox and Dodgers. “I could throw the Angels in there as well.”

Hopefully, we’ll see Pat at another game before this season ends!