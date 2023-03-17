Season 4 of Fixer Upper ended with an incredible home makeover for a very special client. Chip and Joanna Gaines renovated a house for show producer Michael Matsumoto and his family. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the Matsumoto family after the show.

What Happened to the Matsumoto Family From ‘Fixer Upper’?

Michael and his wife, Jessie Matsumoto, moved from Los Angeles to Texas with kids Rowan and Finley in pursuit of a beautiful family home. Chip and Joanna got to work, turning a small shack located on a prairie in Crawford, Texas, into a stunning farmhouse in March 2017. The $12,500 price tag and surrounding land was what drew the Matsumotos to the property.

Courtesy of Michael Matsumoto/Instagram

The episode marked one of the biggest transformations Chip and Joanna have ever done. The original structure was completely falling apart, with decaying walls, battered floors and collapsing ceilings. With plans to add a few structural additions to the home, the couple, who share kids Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew, knew they had a lot of work ahead of them.

Chip and Joanna were initially shocked by the original state of the property purchased by the Matsumotos.

“We couldn’t believe it when the Matsumotos chose this old shack to be their home,” Joanna admitted in a blog post. “The Matsumotos’ style is industrial farmhouse, so every detail of the home is a twist on traditional.”

The design duo blew their clients away with the open floor plan, outdoor dining area and custom creations crafted by beloved metal artist Jimmy Don.

“I loved the way this unique spin on the classic farmhouse look took well-loved details like shiplap, concrete countertops and repurposed wood to a new level, and it perfectly fit the needs of this sweet family,” Joanna reflected on the finished project.

Where Is the Matsumoto Family Now?

The couple have welcomed two more children, twins Oliver and Olivia, since filming Fixer Upper. In November 2018, Michael and Jessie decided to rent the house out on Airbnb. Eventually, they put the property on the market in the summer of 2019 for $400,000. Their decision to move was based on their proximity to Waco, Texas, which they traveled to for most of their work.

“We just like the idea of a family being in it,” the dad of four told Today.com in July 2019 of selling the farmhouse.

The home is still currently listed on Airbnb under the name Matsumoto Farm, advertised as the “perfect retreat” that’s “ideal for entertaining family and friends.”