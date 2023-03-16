Fixer Upper was the gift that kept on giving with tons of unforgettable cast members! During the show’s initial run on HGTV, Chip and Joanna Gaines introduced viewers to Jimmy Don Holmes, their close friend. To find out what happened to the beloved TV personality, scroll below.

What Happened to Jimmy Don Holmes From ‘Fixer Upper’?

Jimmy Don is a metal craftsman who appeared as a recurring cast member on Fixer Upper from 2013 to 2018. He collaborated with Chip and Joanna on a number of projects, showing off his incredible array of design skills when it came to crafting objects out of metal. The HGTV star described how he met the duo and first landed the role.

“I had just finished a sign for some Waco business owners who are friends with Chip and Joanna,” Jimmy Don recalled on his website. “Not long after, they were eating dinner together when Joanna expressed the need to have a ‘go-to’ metal art person for signs and cutouts, etc. The couple was instantly like ‘Oh! You [got to] call Jimmy Don Holmes in Crawford!’ And the rest is history.”

Courtesy of Jimmy Don Holmes/Instagram

In January 2018, the metal artist teamed up with the couple for a project that was near and dear to his heart — renovating his son Jake’s Crawford, Texas, cabin. The structure, located on Jimmy Don’s property, needed a complete overhaul with a modern makeover. The episode also had a very special guest — former first lady Laura Bush.

Jimmy Don worked with the Bush family in the past on a few projects. This time around, Joanna and her daughters, Emmie Kay and Ella Rose, visited the Bush’s tree farm to pick out a tree to plant in front of Jake’s home. The final reveal of the property was so impressive!

Where Is Jimmy Don Holmes Now?

After living in the cabin for a while, Jake moved out to find a bigger place for him and his new wife to live comfortably. Jimmy Don and his wife, Lori Holmes, decided to turn the renovated cabin into a vacation rental with Chip and Joanna’s blessing.

When Fixer Upper wrapped in 2018, Jimmy Don continued to focus on running his business, JDH Iron Designs. He also regularly posts photos of his latest work on Instagram and snaps from meet-and-greets at his company’s Waco location. His fame from the show and ability to pursue his passion has been very rewarding.

“It’s been a really fun way to make a living, and I wouldn’t choose a different career if I could go back in time,” the business owner reflected on his website.