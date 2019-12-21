She’s one happy mom! Victoria Beckham couldn’t help but to feel elated while watching her two youngest kids, Cruz and Harper, get baptized.

“Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptized in front of our friends and family,” the 45-year-old wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 21. ‘So much to be grateful for. With love, VB. I love u @davidbeckham.” Scroll on down to see the adorable post!

Fans were loving the moment, as they took to the comments section to respond. “That’s so nice,” one person said. Another added, “Beautiful blessings!”

The former Spice Girl shares Cruz, 14, and Harper, 8, with her longtime husband, David Beckham. The pair also have two more kids — son Brooklyn, 20, and Romeo, 17. The fashion designer has always been open to sharing sweet moments of her family. The happy bunch also have quite the bond.

“David and I are very close to our children and it’s all about communication and protecting them as much as we can and making sure they are strong, nice, decent human beings,” the businesswoman once told Glamour U.K. in an interview. Victoria is also all about setting the best example for her little ones.

“The older I get, the more I realize what works for me and what doesn’t. How working out and eating healthy is key,” she told the outlet. “When you have four children you accept your body changes. And when you have children, it also puts a lot into perspective. You realize they notice everything. I would never sit down with my kids and skip a meal — they need to see that their mum eats healthily — you need to show little people how to be healthy and happy with who they are.”

The former soccer player, 44, is also very open about his love for his children. He recently sent a beautiful message to his son Romeo on his special day. “Happy birthday my big boy … 17 today I can’t believe how fast it’s gone,” the legendary athlete wrote alongside a throwback pic of his second eldest child. “I’m so proud of you, growing from this beautiful boy into a handsome young man and still you are not as tall as dad just yet … Happy birthday RoRo we love you.”

David and Victoria are such great parents!