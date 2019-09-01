Soccer legend David Beckham took some time to wish his son Romeo a very Happy Birthday — and shared quite the throwback.

The 44-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, September 1, to give a shoutout to his second eldest boy on his special day. “Happy birthday my big boy … 17 today I can’t believe how fast it’s gone,” the former athlete wrote alongside his son as a little boy. I’m so proud of you, growing from this beautiful boy into a handsome young man and still you are not as tall as dad just yet … Happy birthday RoRo we love you.”

He added, “By the way, nice outfit.” Take a look at the entire pic below!

Romeo couldn’t help but to respond to the post, as he said, “Love you dad. I actually think it’s quite a snazzy outfit.” Fans were also quick to rush to the comments section for their own thoughts.

“Perks of being a parent … embarrassing your child with their clothing choices,” one person said. Another added, “Adorable! Happy bday Romeo!” Victoria Beckham also shared a special tribute for her son.

“I cant believe you are 17 today!!! We are so proud of you and love you so so much,” the former Spice Girl wrote next to a cute snap of all of her children.

David and Victoria have been married since 1999. Aside from Romeo, they also shared three more kids — sons Brooklyn, 20, and Cruz, 14, and daughter Harper, 8. The family has had quite the summer, as they have been vacationing together, most recently in Miami. In fact, David even found himself playing soccer with his little ones.

Aside from the soccer game at Miami beach, the famous clan also headed to a water park. “So much fun with the kids at Tidal Cove … MIAMI BABY,” David captioned some slides via Instagram. So fun!

It’s always great seeing how much love is in this family!