Not only have they shared a set for over 30 years on Wheel of Fortune, but Vanna White and Pat Sajak have an incredible bond off-screen as well.

When asked how she would describe her friendship with the iconic game show host, Vanna, 62, exclusively told Closer Weekly, “Close … and I have to say brotherly, sisterly love.” Aww! The former actress has had to step in for Pat, 73, while he recovers from emergency surgery for an intestinal blockage — but she recently revealed that she’s received incredible support.

“You know, I’m getting some great feedback,” Vanna — who has been named the Godmother of Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Carnival Panorama — told Closer exclusively of how fans have reacted to her hosting ability. “It was very hard for me to watch because I don’t know, I think people don’t like to see themselves in pictures or to see themselves in videos or whatever, so it was kind of hard to watch because I was very nervous doing the show. But I did it and again, the feedback has been great. And the fans have been very supportive so that makes me feel good.”

Although Pat wasn’t able to hand out any hosting advice while he was in the hospital, others were able to help Vanna out while she led the popular show. “I have to tell you the staff and crew were there, our executive producer. Everybody was one round at a time and they definitely helped me out, made me feel comfortable,” Vanna revealed.

The famous TV duo will also be working alongside one another for years to come it seems. “I love my job and my current contract goes through 2022 so you’re going to see me for awhile,” Vanna told Closer, adding she loves how “happy we make people.”

We won’t ever get over what a special friendship these two have — we know it will continue to last for a long time.

Reporting by Diana Cooper