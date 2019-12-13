In it for the very long run! Vanna White has been flipping letters on Wheel of Fortune for over 30 years, but don’t think she will be calling it quits anytime soon.

“I love my job and my current contract goes through 2022 so you’re going to see me for awhile,” the 62-year-old exclusively told Closer Weekly. The former actress became the regular hostess of the iconic game show in 1982 — and after all these years there’s something that she truly loves being part of the show.

“How happy we make people, and rich. (laughs) And rich! We do,” Vanna — who has been named the Godmother of Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Carnival Panorama — said. “I mean how many times do you show up every day and give money away to change people’s lives?” However, even after decades, the show never gets old.

“Every show is different — you never know what to expect. And of course I’ve worn over 7,000 dresses so I never wear the same dress twice,” Vanna revealed, adding that she isn’t allowed to take her outfits home.

“I will say they let me borrow them sometimes for when I do interviews and charity events and things like that, so I do get to borrow them every once and a while,” she said. Vanna has been filling in for host Pat Sajak while he recovers from emergency surgery.

“I basically just wanted to get through the shows and I wanted the contestants to feel comfortable and just kind of wanted to lead them the right way through the show,” Vanna told Closer exclusively of filling in. Although Pat, 73, is already back on his feet.

“He’s feeling great! He is back to work,” Vanna revealed. “He’s already shot 12 shows and we’ll be shooting again this Thursday and Friday. So he’s back to normal, I’m happy to say!”

We’re just glad Vanna and Pat will be working side-by-side a lot longer!

