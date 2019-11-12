On the mend! Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak took to Twitter to offer up an update on his health after he unexpectedly landed himself in the hospital for surgery and on medical leave from the game show.

“I’m so grateful for all the good wishes during my recent illness,” the 73-year-old’s tweet began, referencing how fans have supported him before he got back to his jokester ways.. “Happy to say that the worst has passed, and I’ll be out of the hospital in a day of two, then back to work (unless [Vanna White] has completely taken over!).” Ha!

News of Pat’s recent health scare first shocked the world on Friday, November 8.

“Our taping on Thursday was canceled because Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine,” a statement on the show’s official Twitter page read. “He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host.”

Though he needed immediate care, Pat is expected to make a full recovery. For the time being, though, we have gotten our first look at Vanna, 62, filling in as host. It seems as though she will be at the helming the syndicated series during some Christmas-themed episodes — complete with Disney characters to keep her company.

We’re sure fans have the utmost confidence that Vanna can make her longtime cohost proud while he’s getting better. After all, she has been on the show for quite some time — first joining in December 1982. This was just a year after Pat joined in December 1981. If you do the math, that means the duo have been together for nearly 40 years!

This is all happening as Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is battling stage IV pancreatic cancer. He first announced the diagnosis this March and, despite getting some positive news, he suffered a setback as doctors prescribed additional chemotherapy. That said, he is currently hosting the game show and getting all the support he needs.