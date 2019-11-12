Aww! Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek had a hard time holding back tears during the Monday, November 11, episode of the game show. The beloved TV star got choked up after one contestant penned a sweet message in the final round.

The heartwarming moment began when Tournament of Champions semifinalist Dhruv Gaur wrote “We love you, Alex” alongside a sketch of a heart. Although the question was inquiring about poverty in New York City in 1890, Gaur couldn’t help but pen the heartfelt note to the iconic game show host, who is currently battling stage IV pancreatic cancer.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

“Oh, that’s very kind of you,” Alex, 79, gushed after seeing the writing meant for him. “Thank you.” After acknowledging the contestant’s adorable shout-out, Alex pointed out that the man nearly wiped out his entire bank. “[That] cost you $1,995, you’re left with $5,” the former High Rollers host added while clearly getting a little emotional.

The adorable moment comes nearly two months after the Hollywood star revealed that doctors had ordered him to undergo more chemotherapy. Alex, who opened up for the first time about his diagnosis this past March, told fans he was on the road to remission before hitting a minor bump in the road.

“I was doing so well. And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic,” he recalled during an interview on Good Morning America in September. “And they said, ‘Good, we’re gonna stop chemo, we’ll start you on immunotherapy.'”

Nina Prommer/EPA/Shutterstock

Sadly, Alex’s victory didn’t last long. “I lost about 12 pounds in a week,” he explained. “And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that’s what I’m doing.”

Despite the handsome hunk’s trials and tribulations, fans are rallying behind the Emmy Award winner. Even though overcoming cancer is an uphill battle, a close friend of the star told Closer Weekly that Alex certainly isn’t giving up. “He always says, ‘No matter what, I power through.’ He really is hopeful,” the pal exclusively told Closer around the time he was diagnosed. “He’s got all the help and the care money can buy.”

Our hearts are with you, Alex!