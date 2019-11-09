He has been guiding contestants to solve word puzzles on Wheel of Fortune since 1981, and because of that Pat Sajak has racked up quite the nice net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the iconic host, 73, is worth $65 million! However, Pat didn’t start off as the head of the classic game show from the get-go. The TV personality was first an anchor on WEDC, a local radio station in Chicago. But things didn’t slow down there. In 1968, Pat would end up joining the US Army, where he would also deejay on their radio.

Pat’s career would continue to move forward — in 1977 he became the full-time weatherman at KNBC-TV in Los Angeles. But it would be four years until the father-of-two would land his iconic spot on Wheel of Fortune, a position that was previously filled by Chuck Woolery.

Fast-forward 37 years and Pat has remained as host. Today he currently makes an annual salary of $15 million as the man in charge at “Wheel.” The program tapes four days per month, with six shows per day. Which means that Pat works a total of 48 days to make his huge chunk of change. Although, he has not done it on his own, as Vanna White has been by his side through it all.

“People at home see the chemistry between Pat and me,” Vanna, 62, once exclusively told Closer Weekly. “We are like brother and sister, and I think that is what makes it work.”

“It’s like lightning in a bottle,” Pat said of their amazing friendship. “We’ve never had one argument,” Vanna added. While the pair are quite close now after working more than three decades, the actress almost didn’t end up on the famous game show.

“Vanna has a sweetness, an all-American, girl-next-door demeanor. [Show creator] Merv Griffin immediately saw her appeal,” biographer Marianne Robin-Tani revealed to Closer. But at the time, Pat would say, “She seems like a nice, sweet girl. It’s too bad she’ll never get hired for anything.” Well, he wasn’t right about that one!

We are so glad that this power duo ended up on-screen together. It is quite clear that they have both been extremely successful in their careers!