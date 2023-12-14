Trisha Yearwood wowed the audience in a stunning blue gown as she got into the holiday spirit during the CMA Country Christmas Special. The “Walkaway Joe” singer teamed up with fellow singer Amy Grant to host the televised event.

Not only did the two women take on hosting duties for the night, but they also performed a duet of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” Trisha, 59, shined in a gray dress that shimmered on stage. The pair was also joined by violinist Lindsay Stirling for a rendition of “Joy to the World.” Trisha and Lindsay, 37, teamed up again as Trisha sang “O Holy Night.”

Plus, the “She’s in Love With the Boy” singer raved about Lindsay’s skills on stage before the show.

“Her physical prowess is like a freak of nature,” Trisha told On the Red Carpet on Thursday, December 14.

“She plays violin while she’s dancing like crazy stretching high kicks and she’s playing. It’s all live, I mean she is freakishly good!”

She also gave fans an idea of what to expect, adding, “The show starts with high energy. We rehearsed yesterday and I can’t wait for people to see the show open. When you see it, you’re gonna be in the Christmas spirit. You’re not gonna have a choice.”

Disney/Larry McCormack

The longtime running special began in 2010 and was first hosted by Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles. Fellow country artist Reba McEntire took over in 2017, and Trisha took the reins in 2019. She’s remained as host ever since, but this was the first time Amy, 63, has joined her.

Trisha and Amy sat down to talk to WEIS 100.5 FM about the event on December 14.

“I’m most looking forward to singing with you, Amy, because, I mean, we’ve known each other. We see each other at events, and we get to hang out a little bit. But to get really to spend some time together has been really nice,” Trisha gushed.

Amy added that she felt the same because of her husband Vince Gill’s friendship with Trisha over the years.

“Vince has known you for a long time and loved you, and you feel so familiar to me,” Amy explained. “That’s been my biggest excitement about this and sharing music [together].”

The CMA Country Christmas Special also featured performances by Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Jon Pardi, Ashley McBryde, Zach Williams and Lady A.

Tune into ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST on December 14 as the festivities kick off for the night.