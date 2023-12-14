Ashley McBryde looked absolutely stunning at the CMA Country Christmas special this year. The “One Night Standards” singer showed off her dramatic weight loss transformation in a gorgeous outfit.

The night was full of fantastic performances by Ashley, 40, and some of country music’s other popular stars like Amy Grant, Trisha Yearwood, Zach Williams, Lainey Wilson and more. But all eyes were on the Arkansas native, who shined on stage with her incredible voice and showstopping look.

She took the stage in a red jumpsuit with a cinched waist and the cutest pair of red heels decked out in glitter. Even Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz would be jealous of these fabulous shoes!

Prior to the prerecorded CMA special, Ashley appeared at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on November 8. Her red gown with a halter neckline and long train was one of the highlights of the red carpet. She took the stage that night to perform her song “Light on in the Kitchen” in a black pantsuit adorned with sequins.

The appearance came just after Ashley opened up about giving up drinking alcohol.

“I decided that I wasn’t going to talk about it at all until at least a year, because what I didn’t need was people on social media being like, ‘Ashley McBryde swears off alcohol!’ All people are going to do is just wait for you to screw up, and that’s really annoying,” she told People at the time. “I did it for me. I didn’t do it for social media.”

Disney/Larry McCormack

The Grammy winner has noticed changes in her appearance and her performing capabilities since making the decision to stop drinking.

“It’s the best I’ve felt, the best I’ve looked and the difference in my voice … If you had told me even 10 years ago, you think you love your voice? You should hear it without drinking, because along with drinking comes smoking for me,” she continued.

Ashley admitted she still has cigarettes occasionally but has turned to healthier eating and exercise amid her weight loss transformation. She declared she is “the happiest I’ve ever been.”

After turning 40 in July, Ashley has been embracing all of the recent changes in her life.

“I was worried about it a little bit, but it feels like a nice rite of passage,” the singer-songwriter shared of her milestone birthday. “If this were an animated film, this is where they place the crown on my head, where I’m just like … I am now me. And I think that all has to do with making all the decisions I’ve been making, making all the changes I’ve been making and recognizing that’s who I am. I’m halfway to 80, and I just met me.”

Tune in to CMA Country Christmas on ABC at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, December 14.