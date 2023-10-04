Ashley McBryde’s Weight Loss Transformation Photos

Despite getting her big break in the country music industry, Ashley McBryde’s message has remained the same — staying true to who she is. The “One Night Standards” singer made a rare comment about her weight loss journey and learning to focus on self-love.

“For me, learning that I had to be unapologetically myself was, I lost 35 pounds,” she reflected in a January 2019 interview with the Recording Academy. “I looked amazing, except my head was way too big for my shoulders.”

The turning point in Ashley’s career came when she decided to be herself.

“I really suck at being anybody else, and as long as I’ve got permission to just be me, and me and the guys can just make the music that [speaks] to us, that’s when it started working for us,” she said. “That’s when the ball really started rolling.”

