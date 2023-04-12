As one of country music‘s most iconic couples, Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks have proven that their love is unbreakable. In addition to collaborating on chart-topping hits, the pair went on their own weight loss journeys over the past decade.

The singers got married in 2005 after years of friendship and have been flaunting their love on red carpets ever since. In April 2013, Trisha revealed she lost 30 pounds and shared some of her diet secrets.

“I designed my own plan that’s low-fat, low-sugar 90 percent of the time,” the “Walkaway Joe” singer told People at the time.

The other 10 percent of the time, Trisha ate her favorite foods. The country music sensation found a love for attending Zumba classes three times a week, something she attributed to helping her go from a size 14 to a size 10.

She debuted her weight loss transformation on the red carpet at the Academy of Country Music Awards in April 2013. Trisha also explained how feeling confident in her new body changed the way she dressed.

“I’ve been blessed to live a lot of dreams,” the Georgia native reflected during an August 2013 interview with Good Housekeeping. “But finally looking the way I want, feeling better than I ever knew I could and wearing a tucked-in shirt with a black leather skirt — that is way, way up there.”

Years later, she shared that she was still focused on healthy eating and staying active. Garth also decided that living a healthier lifestyle was a top priority, revealing his 50-pound weight loss during a September 2022 concert series at Croke Park in Dublin.



“I was raised on a farm with a garden, and we ate a lot of fresh vegetables, but you just get away from that when you’re touring,” Trisha shared in a March 2021 interview with Parade. “You have to remind yourself that you really love this food and put the effort into making it.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she and Garth spent time at their Nashville home and revealed some of the meals they liked to cook together during that time.

“I love to roast a huge pan of root vegetables,” she said. “Butternut squash, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, carrots. The more you roast a vegetable, the sweeter and more caramelized it gets. I make a big pot of rice or risotto to go with that. That’s comfort food for us and will last a while.”

