Singer Amy Grant has gotten candid about her road to recovery after suffering a scary bike in July 2022. The contemporary Christian artist revealed details about her injuries and condition in the months that followed. Scroll below for details on what happened to Amy.

What Happened to Amy Grant?

Amy was biking near ​​the Harpeth Hills Golf Course in Nashville with a friend when she hit a pothole and fell off her bike. The Grammy winner was knocked out for nearly 10 minutes before an ambulance came and rushed her to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Amid Amy’s hospitalization for a concussion and multiple cuts and abrasions, her husband, Vince Gill, updated fans on his wife’s condition.

“My bride, Amy, is doing fine,” he told the crowd during an August 2022 concert, adding, “Thank God she was wearing her helmet.”

A few months after her accident, Amy returned to the stage to perform on her Christmas tour with Michael W. Smith. She admitted that she was still facing the effects of her injuries while getting back to her music career.

“Well, they said a 12 to 18-month recovery for a head injury and so every once in a while, I’ll be talking to somebody and they’ll say something that I guess I used to know, and I’ll gasp and go, ‘Are you kidding me?’” she reflected during a January 2023 interview with People.

Why Did Amy Grant Have Surgery?

The Kennedy Center Honoree also experienced some hurdles when it came to her voice.

“[I was] working with a vocalist and she said, ‘What is happening in your throat? Lean your head back,’” Amy recalled during a March 2023 interview on Today. “And I said, ‘I know. It’s like I’ve got an Adam’s apple that keeps getting bigger.’ Unbeknownst to me, I’d had a thyroglossal duct cyst.”

The Georgia native underwent surgery to have the cyst removed earlier this year. The news came nearly two years after Amy underwent open heart surgery to fix a birth defect that led one side of her heart to enlarge. After all of her health issues, the songstress has maintained a positive outlook on life as she looks toward the future.

“I feel fantastic,” she said. “I mean, really from 2020 on, I feel like … if I were a car, I’ve made a lot of trips to the shop. And I feel like I’m emerging. I went, ‘Oh man, I feel like a classic now.’ And actually, sort of re-revved up in a really beautiful way.”