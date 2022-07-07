Television personality Tori Spelling has been in the spotlight since she was born to famous parents Candy Spelling and Aaron Spelling in 1973. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and her husband, Dean McDermott, have remained very open about their finances over the years. Tori’s net worth might shock you.

What Is Tori Spelling’s Net Worth?

Tori has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She built her acting career with cameos on T.J. Hooker, The Love Boat and Fantasy Island. Her most notable role came in 1990 when her father produced Beverly Hills, 90210. Tori portrayed Donna Martin for all 10 seasons of the hit teen drama.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

The California native snagged a memorable role in Scary Movie 2 in 2001. She later appeared in 2004’s A Carol Christmas, and 2005’s Family Plan and Hush. That same year, she met Dean while filming Mind Over Murder. She was married to Charlie Shanian at the time, and he was married to Mary Jo Eustace with whom he shares one child, son Jack.

After divorcing their previous partners, the costars got married in 2006. Aaron died that year, leaving behind his massive estate after decades in the film and television industry. His sizeable fortune was split among Tori and her brother, Randy Spelling, along with their mom, who was named the estate executor.

In addition to her career in scripted series and movies, Tori also landed multiple reality shows with her hubby. The couple documented their lives on Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood from 2007 to 2012. In 2014, they starred in another reality series called True Tori on Lifetime and a spinoff called Tori & Dean: Cabin Fever.

Dean also has an estimated $1.5 million net worth of his own due to his work as an actor and producer. The Chopped Canada host and the New York Times bestselling author share five kids together: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau. Much of their personal lives and financial situations has been written about in Tori’s successful memoirs, Stori Telling and Spelling It Like It Is.

What Has Tori Spelling Said About Money?

In a December 2019 episode of her Kin series, Tori Tried and True, the reality star got candid about her finances.

“I am not great with money, and I know a lot of people read a lot of stuff about my financial things going on,” she admitted. “I had a business manager since I was 18 years old, so I never handled any of my money. Everything, everything, went to them, so, unfortunately, I never quite learned about money. Now raising kids of my own, I’m like, that is so important.”

She continued, “And because I’ve never been good with money, I wasn’t ever taught to deal with money properly, that’s something that’s really important for me to do as I’m learning myself now in my 40s.”

The Masked Singer alum went on to say that she hopes to pass down all of her valuable advice to her children.

“I really want my kids to know that before they move out on their own,” she said.