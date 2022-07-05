When it comes to their children, Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, are always gushing over their major milestones. Though the pair have been open about the highs and lows of their marriage, their five kids have remained their priority. Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau look all grown up in cute photos shared by their parents on social media.

Dean is also a dad to son Jack, whom he shares with his first wife, Mary Jo Eustace. He and Tori got married in 2006 in Fiji. The couple landed their first reality show together, Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, one year later. The show documented their lives after becoming parents for the first time to Liam in 2007.

Fans got to see them expand their family when they welcomed Stella in 2008. Their second daughter, Hattie, arrived in 2011, followed by their son Finn in 2012. In October 2016, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum announced that she and the Canadian actor were expecting their fifth child together.

“This baby happened at the best time,” Tori told People at the time. “Nothing is ever perfect, but I’m so madly in love with my husband and with our kids. The idea of adding to that is such a blessing.”

Their youngest son, Beau, arrived in 2017. As a mom of five, Tori has been very open about raising her children in the spotlight. In a September 2019 interview with Us Weekly, the Stori Telling author revealed that she gave her kids advice on how to deal with social media trolls.

“Our family has always been big on talking and communicating,” she shared. “That’s really important to me, to communicate with my kids. … It is hard to shield them from social media and what they see out there, but they’re really good about it, and they know that people are really mean. They know when they see something that’s negative, that people can be bullies.”

The Masked Singer alum went on to say that her children are “brilliant” for the way that they handle bullies online. While Tori is proud of everything her little ones have accomplished, she admitted that there are some difficult obstacles she has had to overcome as a parent.

“It’s really hard for me because I definitely grew up in a family where we had a lot of support around. I grew up with a nanny full-time, so I was always that girl that was like, ‘When I have kids, I’m going to do it all myself,’” the California native told People in November 2021. “So, I still do it all, but I’m still working on that. It’s OK to ask for help.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Tori and Dean’s children over the years.