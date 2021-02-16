Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Hidden Hills Home Is Perfect for Their Family! See Photos

Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, are living the good life in Hidden Hills! The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and the Slasher actor moved into a new abode in April 2020, and since then, they’ve started making incredible memories with their five kids.

Tori and Dean purchased their stunning 5,980-square-foot mansion in the gated community in the Santa Monica Mountains region of Los Angeles for $3.7 million, The Sun reported. According to real estate sites, the Hollywood duo’s dwelling features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, which is perfect for their children: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau.

In addition to a large number of bedrooms and bathrooms, Tori and Dean’s house is fitted with a gourmet kitchen, as well as a formal dining area, multiple living rooms, a playroom and more. The bedrooms are extremely spacious and feature walk-in closets.

The Tori & Dean alum’s residence also comes with plenty of amenities, including a gorgeous spiral staircase as soon as you walk into the foyer, a personal sauna, a wet bar and a three-car garage. Outdoors, the two have a “resort-like” backyard. The area is completed with a custom pool and spa that boasts a rock waterfall, plus a huge patio filled with lounge chairs and tables.

Since moving into their luxurious property, Tori has been sharing glimpses inside her beautiful abode. While sprucing up the home over the summer, the Spelling It Like It Is author praised her “amazing” friend Catherine Sorensen for being “an incredible interior designer.”

“A living room transformation! I adore you @catherines_designs,” Tori captioned a series of photos of her revamped space on social media in July 2020. “Catherine’s Interior designs define comfort and elegance tailored to client’s taste, needs and lifestyle. Curated custom one of kind vintage pillows and rugs. And, just like that, I had a beautiful elevated cozy living room for our family.”

Tori also marveled over how immaculate her home looked while decorated for the holidays. “My Christmas wish came true!” the Scary Movie 2 actress wrote next to pics of her mesmerizing mantle in December 2020. “@JeannaLovesChristmas created this Christmas magic for our home! Green being our fave color accent!”

Keep scrolling to take a tour inside Tori and Dean’s home!