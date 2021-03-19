One big brood! Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott are the proud parents to five kids, Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau McDermott. Learn about their family below.

Tori and Dean wed in 2006 and welcomed their oldest child, Liam, one year later. Stella came along in 2008 followed by Hattie in 2011and Finn in 2012. The Beverly Hills 90210 star gave birth to her fifth child, Beau, in 2017. Dean also has an adult son named Jack McDermott with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, with whom he was married to from 1996 to 2006.

The True Tori star admitted their marriage takes “work,” despite having a few easy years at the beginning of their romance.

“I look back and I remember doing interviews probably seven years ago … I was like, ‘It’s easy, we don’t have to work at it. We have this great marriage,’ ” she recalled to People in 2017. “11 years later, I’m like, ‘It’s a lot of work.’ It takes work and I took that for granted — I think we both did. We thought, ‘Oh, our relationship just works,’ and the truth is, no relationship just works.”

The two went through some marital turmoil but came out stronger on the other side. Tori called their youngest, Beau, the “pillar of the rebirth of [their] relationship.”

“Our relationship had to crumble for it to be rebuilt, and it was really important that we just start it over,” the Saved by the Bell star explained. “I think Beau is a symbol of that because he’s the first baby out of all five that we’re raising in a communicative way.”

That being said, Tori adores being a mom and frequently gushes over how much she learns from her little ones. While celebrating Stella’s 12th birthday in June 2020, the A Friend to Die For actress talked about the impact her sweet daughter has made on her life in a social media tribute.

“I blinked and she grew up. She is perhaps the wisest human I know. She feels, she creates, she listens and she understands. Sometimes, I have to remind myself that I’m her mom and not [her] best friend. But, ultimately she IS,” the House of Yes star gushed via Instagram at the time. “We hug, kiss and hold hands daily, and I look forward to doing that forever with her. She taught me how to be a mom to a daughter. She, in many ways, is my teacher. She is my fashion muse, or am I hers? Either way, it’s a beautiful creative and special relationship.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Tori and Dean’s children!