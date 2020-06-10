Actress Tori Spelling credits her daughter Stella for teaching her how to be a great mom. While celebrating the 12-year-old’s birthday, Tori revealed everything she’s learned from her “beautiful, magical fashionista” daughter and how that’s impacted her life.

“I blinked and she grew up. She is perhaps the wisest human I know. She feels, she creates, she listens, and she understands. Sometimes I have to remind myself that I’m her mom and not [her] best friend. But, ultimately she IS,” the House of Yes star gushed on Instagram. “We hug, kiss, and hold hands daily and I look forward to doing that forever with her. She taught me how to be a mom to a daughter. She, in many ways is my teacher. She is my fashion muse or am I hers? Either way it’s a beautiful creative and special relationship.”

The mother of five listed some of Stella’s best personality traits and said she’s happy her “selfless” daughter can be a “second mom to her baby brother Beau.”

“I love you, Buggy, for your giant heart and soul. Your creativity is inspirational and aspirational. Your love and belief in empowering other girls is amazing!” Tori gushed. “I love you! So proud of you. Today, and everyday I celebrate you and the amazing magical human you are. You ROCK #girlboss.”

However, the celebrations didn’t end there. Stella’s dad, Dean McDermott, also took to Instagram to gush about his daughter. “I can’t believe our little Buggy is 12 today. Happy Birthday, @stylishslimebystella Love you!!!!!” Dean, 53, said next to a beautiful picture of Stella wearing pink eyeshadow and lipgloss.

Stella is the couple‘s second-oldest child and Tori always tries to teach her and her 8-year-old sister, Hattie, how to be confident. The Trick star said she tells them “every day they are good enough, smart, beautiful and can be anyone they want to be.” Other than Hattie and Stella, Tori also shares sons Liam, 13, Finn, 7, and Beau, 3, with Dean. When it comes to their children, Tori and her hubby definitely know how to show their kids some love!