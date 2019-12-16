He feels the need … the need for speed — again! Tom Cruise is back in action and has returned to the cockpit for Top Gun: Maverick, the highly anticipated sequel to the 1986 classic movie Top Gun.

Interspersed with thrilling aerial stunts, we get a voiceover. “Your instructor is one of the finest pilots this program has ever produced,” the voice says about the beloved character of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, played by Tom, 57. “His exploits are legendary. What he has to teach you may very well be the difference of life and death.”

Paramount Pictures

This is being told to new recruits, among them being Miles Teller‘s Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw — the son of Maverick’s late friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (played by Anthony Edwards in the original).

“I have to admit, I wasn’t expecting an invitation back,” Maverick says after being reminded of his reputation. He’s back as a flight school instructor — on orders, he learns — after decades in the field.

Throughout the rest of the trailer, we see Maverick and his students engaging in dramatics on the ground as well as impressive tricks. We see many of the new faces — like Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell — in split-second moments. At the very end, Maverick flies over a man looking up at the sky. Could that be Val Kilmer, who is reprising his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the Joseph Kosinski-directed flick? We hope so.

Back in the summer, Jon, 48, couldn’t help but gush about Tom after they’d “just finished” filming. “Amazing,” the Mad Men alum told Closer Weekly about the Mission Impossible star. He’s amazing.”

Paramount Pictures

Jon also loved working with Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced both Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick. “It was also great to work with Jerry Bruckheimer,” the St. Louis Blues fan noted. “He’s a big NHL guy. It was great to talk hockey with him and, well, he’s an [L.A.] Kings guy but he got to live vicariously through me during the playoffs.”

Be sure to check out Top Gun: Maverick when it flies into theaters on June 26, 2020.