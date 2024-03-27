Tom Cruise and his girlfriend, Elsina Khayrova, have called it quits on their relationship. The couple broke up just a few months after they were first spotted out together in December 2023.

“They weren’t gelling and realized they weren’t romantically compatible,” a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 27, of their split.

The Russian socialite was reportedly the one who ended their relationship, however, they’re still on good terms.

“There’s no bad blood between them,” the source told the outlet. “They just had different ideas of what their relationship was going to be.”

Tom, 61, has been married three times. The Mission Impossible star was married to his first wife, Mimi Rogers, from 1987 to 1990. From 1990 to 2001, Tom was married to Nicole Kidman. He and his third wife, Katie Holmes, were married from 2006 to 2012. Despite his marriages not working out, he didn’t close his heart off to finding love again.

Elsina, 36, was previously married to Dmitry Tsvetkov. It seemed like the Top Gun actor was head over heels for the former model.

“He fell for her hard and the romance was going along smoothly,” a source told In Touch earlier this month. “They knew everything about each other. She knew all about his past, and he was fascinated with learning everything he could about her.”

While Tom remained rather private about the relationship in the public eye, he wasted no time getting serious with Elsina.

“Tom was in love with Elsina, and when he’s in love he moves fast,” the insider added. “Then he did what he always does when he finds a woman he loves, he asked her to marry him.”

In the end, she ultimately wasn’t ready to walk down the aisle with the actor just yet.

“She sat Tom down and told him she couldn’t go through with it. She explained that she had gotten caught up in the moment, but she needed a break. He was shocked that she changed her mind,” the source continued. “She broke his heart.”

The former couple first met through mutual friends. They were seen cozying up for the first time in December 2023 at a party in London’s Grosvenor Square.

“Tom is going into 2024 totally energized, excited and feeling healthier and happier than he has in years,” an insider told Us Weekly during the early stages of their relationship. “This is a very special time for him, and having a serious relationship in his life that he can build on is the icing on the cake.”