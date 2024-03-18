Tears were flowing for the hosts of The View during an extremely emotional segment of the show recently.

Both Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro broke down as guest Theresa Caputo joined the program on March 15. The psychic medium began the segment by asking Sunny, 55, if her grandmother died suddenly.

“I was just told that you … nobody knows about that, is that correct?” Theresa, 56, said. “About what you carried on the burden that you feel you should’ve been there, could have been there, is that correct?”

The Long Island Medium star told Sunny that her grandmother is “OK.” Sunny admitted she felt like she may have “chosen the wrong hospital” when her grandmother fell ill before her death.

“You made the right choice,” Theresa assured the journalist during the touching broadcast. “Do you still have her prayer book or bible? Because she just showed me the nightstand with a Bible wrapped in rosary beads to validate that you made the right choice and decision.”

Sunny showed the audience that she had rosary beads in her pocket, leaving everyone in complete awe. Theresa also gave a reading to Ana, 52, who lost her mother in recent years.

“She shows me that she was greeted by the young male on the other side,” Theresa said. “She shows me that it was the brother, so I don’t know if it was her brother? And she’s crying and she says, ‘I knew that there was a heaven.’”

“She said to me, ‘After he died, I was never the same,’” the TV personality added. “She says and I want to say that I’m sorry. That, in a sense, the day that this gentleman departed, she says a part of my soul went with him. And I’m sorry.”

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Theresa tried to figure out the symbolism behind seeing Ana’s mom being given red roses by her husband.

“When a soul hands red roses — however you can connect with it, that’s your connection — there are certain things that I can’t misinterpret,” she said. “So when they show me like, red cardinals, butterflies, and then they make me feel like someone standing next to me, that’s my symbol for where there are things going on around you that you’re not putting together. That is your loved ones.”

Ana shared that she thinks of her late mother when she sees red cardinals. Theresa also saw signs from Ana’s late brother.

“He says, ‘Thank you for always remembering me,’” she explained. “He said, ‘I took a part of my mom with me the day that I died.’ And he said, ‘I’m sorry for that.’ Just know that he says, ‘I was there when mom crossed over. I waited for her at the foot of the bed.’”

Sunny was visibly emotional after the reading and thanked Theresa for connecting her with her late grandmother.

“Don’t thank me, thank her,” she said. “Her soul is the one that gave you the gift because she saw through your eyes of what was holding you back from healing, because how can you heal and remember the good times when you’re beating yourself up, that you feel that you failed her, and these are the things that we carry and that’s why I do this kind of work.”