The View cohost Ana Navarro got candid about the inspiration behind her weight loss journey. The TV personality took to Instagram to shut down rumors that she was using the weight loss drug Ozempic to slim down.

On May 28, 2023, Ana posted a series of photos wearing a black off-the-shoulder gown during a vacation to Cartagena, Colombia. In several of the comments under the post, followers questioned the broadcaster’s weight loss methods.

“When are you coming clean that you are on Ozempic?” one comment read.

The question prompted a response from Ana, who shared the inspiration behind her noticeable transformation.

​​“I’ve posted about my weight loss journey many times. I’ve struggled with my weight my entire life,” she replied. “The [coronavirus] pandemic and menopause made it worse. In 2021, my mom died of kidney disease brought on by diabetes. She suffered terribly the last years of her life. That scared the bejeezus out of me.”

Ana went on to share that she visited a wellness spa called Rancho La Puerta in Mexico in August 2022 with two of her friends.

“We had all turned 50 and wanted to be healthier,” she continued. “I spent time there learning to cook and eat healthier, reprogramming the way I think of my lifestyle and being more active. We did all sorts of exercise classes for hours a day. When we came back to Miami, we were determined to continue some of our healthy habits.”

In the weeks that followed, Ana sought guidance from a nutritionist and other medical professionals since she was “on the verge of pre-diabetes.” In addition, the political strategist hired a Pilates coach and a pickleball coach to help her stay active.

“So, it’s been a complete lifestyle change — except for the damn rosé and margaritas, which I can’t give up,” Ana penned. “It has all helped me lose about 4-5 pounds a month. I am not equipped to give anyone advice or endorse any solution.”

She finished off the post by urging others to come up with healthier habits that best fit their schedules and daily routines.

“We all have to figure out what works for each of us. It is a daily struggle for me,” Ana added. “I still really like tequila and staying in bed with my poodle.”

Scroll below to see before and after photos of Ana’s weight loss transformation.