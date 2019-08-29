Aside from playing Kate McCoy on the classic ABC sitcom The Real McCoys, Kathleen Nolan has always been known for having a full and wonderful spirit — and she showed that once again as she and her son, Spencer Garrett, spent a day out in Los Angeles.

The 85-year-old was seen on Thursday, August 29, holding her only son, 55, close, as the pair walked and took in the bright and sunny day. The iconic actress was seen in white trousers and a beige top, all while she sported some shades. She held on to a cane as well for support. As for Spencer, he kept it very cool in some jeans and a dress shirt.

The Broadside alum has only been married once, in 1962, to Richard Heckenkam. They would parts ways in 1965 — Kathleen would not get married again, but she would spend her time making appearances in classics shows like, The Love Boat, Charlie’s Angels, Gunsmoke, The Incredible Hulk, The Bionic Woman and more. What a career! Kate’s most recent appearance on the screen was for 2017’s The Last Movie Star, which also starred Burt Reynolds.

These days though, it seems like Kathleen is just living her life and taking it easy.

