Taylor Dayne looked stunning while heading into the Good Morning America studio on Wednesday, October 18. The “Tell It to My Heart” singer’s appearance came almost a year after revealing her “dark” colon cancer diagnosis to the world in November 2022.

Taylor, 61, was first diagnosed with the disease in July 2022 after a routine colonoscopy. The songwriter underwent surgery to remove 10 inches of her colon before she was deemed cancer-free.

“When you’re really sick, you don’t have the energy, you’re really relying on your champions around you, your soldiers, your people,” she reflected during the episode of the morning talk show. “Find the doctor that will tell you the truth. Be a warrior for yourself.”

