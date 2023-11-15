Country superstar Tanya Tucker found the man of her dreams! The award-winning singer has known her boyfriend, Craig Dillingham, for more than 50 years.

Who Is Tanya Tucker’s Boyfriend Craig Dillingham?

Tanya and Craig first met when she was seeking her big break in the country music industry. They were 13 years old at the time during their first encounter at a radio station in Fort Worth, Texas. Tanya’s claim to fame came with the release and popularity of “Delta Dawn” in 1972, shortly after.

Like Tanya, Craig also began performing at a young age, showcasing his musical talent in a family band. Later on, as a solo artist, he performed as the opening act for popular vocalist Ray Price. In 1983, he scored a top 40 hit on the Billboard country music charts with “Have You Loved Your Woman Today.” The following year, the Texas native earned a nomination for Top New Male Vocalist at the 19th Academy of Country Music Awards.

For many years, Tanya and Craig were nothing more than friends. They did try to turn their friendship into a romantic relationship in both the ‘90s and 2008. Though both of those times did not work out, they were happy to reunite in the summer of 2019 and give it another try.

“I love being around him,” Tanya told People in January 2020. “And we love doing things together. He adores me, but he also don’t let me slide. I really want him in my life.”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Has Tanya Tucker Ever Been Married?

Tanya has never been married but has been in relationships with several high-profile stars over the years, including Merle Haggard, Don Johnson and Andy Gibb. Before reconnecting with Craig, she was briefly engaged to country singer Glen Campbell in 1981.

In the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, the songstress dated Ben Reed. They welcomed two children together, ​​Presley Tanita Tucker and Beau Grayson Tucker, before calling it quits.

After her romance with the American Sniper actor came to an end, Tanya moved on to find love with Jerry Laseter. The “Strong Enough to Bend” songstress and the composer got engaged in 1997. Ultimately, they decided to call off their wedding just days before the ceremony in 1999. During their relationship, they welcomed one daughter together, Layla LaCosta Laseter.

Though her relationships with fellow musicians haven’t worked out in the past, Tanya believes this time around with Craig is different.

“Craig’s always loved me, always,” she gushed. “I mean, he’s never not loved me.”

The mom of two has not ruled out the possibility of getting married in the future and her friends are very supportive.

“Yeah, they’re all about, ‘So when’s the wedding? Blah, blah, blah,” she said. “And I mean, I’m pretty sure if I said, ‘Hey, let’s go get married,’ he’d go.”