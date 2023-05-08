Simply stunning! Talk show host Tamron Hall has shared rare swimsuit photos on social media since becoming a TV star.

The broadcaster loves traveling the world with her husband, Steven Greener, and their adorable son, Moses. Tamron gave birth to the little one in April 2019. In celebration of her first child’s arrival, the doting mom wore a chic floppy hat with her son’s name embroidered on it in an Instagram post. She held Moses in her arms in the precious photo.

“Moses & Mama. Thank y’all for the love and support,” Tamron captioned the snap. “I can’t wait to introduce you to my ‘sonshine.’ Grateful for the kindness you offered us along the way.”

It was the first of many posts with Moses that Tamron has shared on Instagram. As her little boy has gotten older, he has been reaching new milestones every day. The Today alum regularly posts videos of her son’s swim lessons. Tamron loves sitting by the pool and watching Moses’ skills progress as he splashes in the water.

“Moses in swim class. He won’t stop smiling, even underwater!!” she captioned a clip of her kiddo in August 2022. “The joy of learning to swim.”

That summer, the family went on a relaxing vacation to Italy. In a montage of clips from the trip, the news personality looked stunning in her floral dresses and stylish sunglasses throughout the getaway. In one part of the video, Tamron went for a dip in the pool with her son at a gorgeous villa. She rocked a simple swimsuit during the outing.

Tamron revealed some of her best beauty and self-care secrets that have helped her achieve her effortless appearance.

“I truly believe in masking every single day — I’ll mask walking my dog in the streets of New York City,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in October 2022 about her love for face masks. “I got the sage advice from a woman when I was in my 20s who owned one of the few Black-owned day spas in Chicago at the time; her name was Bettye O. She was in her 60s or late 70s, I think, and she just had the most beautiful skin I’d ever seen in my life. She said to me, ‘Don’t you splurge on anything before you buy a mask that you love for your skin. It doesn’t need to be super expensive, but it does need to be moisturizing.’ And I’ve lived by that advice ever since, so that’s my beauty tip.”

