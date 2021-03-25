Tamron Hall’s Son Moses Is Her Little Man! Meet the TV Personality’s Only Child With Husband Steve

Tamron Hall‘s biggest wish came true when she became a mom nearly two years ago. The beloved TV personality and broadcast journalist has been jumping for joy ever since her only son, Moses, came into her life.

Tamron shares her little man with husband Steve Greener. The couple, who first started dating in February 2017, married in 2019 and welcomed their beloved child in April of that year.

The Tamron Hall Show star revealed she was pregnant just one month earlier. Though she “wanted to share this news” for quite some time, Tamron waited until she was 32 weeks along when her doctor said she was “in a safe place,” she penned on Instagram at the time.

“So it’s clear, a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce!” the Emmy winner continued alongside a photo cradling her baby bump. “There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband, Steven, and I are beyond excited! We’re in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too.”

Weeks later, Tamron revealed she was officially a mom when she gave birth to their beautiful bundle of joy. Alongside a gorgeous photo holding her then-newborn in her arms while donning a custom-made hat that said “Moses,” the new mom marveled over the milestone.

Courtesy of Tamron Hall/Instagram

“Moses and Mama!! I can’t wait to introduce y’all to my #sonshine,” she penned in the caption. “Photo credit: Dad who can’t stop crying tears of joy. Thank y’all for the love and support. It got us here.”

Since welcoming the sweet youngster, Tamron has been doing her best to juggle her work as a TV star with her responsibilities as a dedicated mom of one. Months after giving birth, the MSNBC alum revealed she was “not balancing it all.”

“You know what, I said to someone the other day, I know people say, ‘How do you balance it?’ And I said, ‘I could try to find some cool quote to give you and make it look all tidy, but it’s not,'” she told People, noting she was having an especially difficult time leaving her son’s side.

“The other day, I was crying in the airport,” the former Today star shared with the outlet. “He went one way and I went the other, and I’m like, ‘Please don’t remember that your momma just left you to go on this plane.'”

Fortunately, however, Tamron has been learning to appreciate the chaos of motherhood. “It’s not tidy, and I’m not trying to make it tidy,” she explained. “And I think the more I embrace that, the better I feel about myself and the better my journey will be with my son.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about baby Moses!