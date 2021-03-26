When Tamron Hall welcomed her son, Moses, in 2019, every dream she had for motherhood came true. Since then, the Tamron Hall Show star can’t help but fill her social media pages with the cutest photos of her adorable only child.

Tamron shares her beloved little boy with her husband, Steve Greener, whom she secretly married in March 2019. Shortly after their nuptials, the TV personality announced the news of her pregnancy at 32 weeks along.

“I’ve wanted to share this news for many months and now, finally, my doctor has said I am in a safe place,” she penned alongside a pic cradling her baby bump via Instagram. “My husband, Steven, and I are beyond excited! We’re in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too. More to share in a few weeks when the baby arrives!”

The following month in April, Tamron revealed she gave birth to a beautiful baby boy. “Moses and Mama!” the proud parent captioned a pic of the two while she wore a custom hat with her son’s name embroidered on the front. “I can’t wait to introduce y’all to my #sonshine. Photo credit: Dad who can’t stop crying tears of joy. Thank y’all for the love and support. It got us here.”

Since welcoming the little one into her life, Tamron has shared tons of cute photos of Moses on Instagram, as well as countless updates on her kiddo’s accomplishments. Prior to giving birth, however, Tamron kept a tight lip on her pregnancy up until she was weeks into her last trimester.

The former Today star — who became pregnant through IVF — said she didn’t want to jump the gun on announcing she was expecting because she was “terrified” she would “lose” the baby. While chatting with People in May 2019, Tamron said she didn’t want to “have to go back and tell everyone that now it was bad news” in case she suffered a pregnancy loss.

“I was high-risk, not just because of my age, but there were other medical factors too,” she candidly revealed less than a month after Moses arrived. “I just wasn’t mentally prepared to deal with that. That’s why I waited. And trust me – if I could’ve gone the whole way to delivery, I would’ve.”

The MSNBC alum also opened up about the “eye-opening” experience of visiting fertility clinics and undergoing IVF after years of struggling to conceive. “I knew that the clock was not on my side,” she shared. “I saw all the gray. The faces looked gray, the walls were gray … nothing seemed shiny and optimistic.”

Fortunately, the long wait was worth it once Tamron held baby Moses in her arms.

