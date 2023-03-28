Talk show host Tamron Hall’s life changed in a number of ways in 2017. Not only was it the year that she left Today, but it was also the year she began dating Steven Greener. Two years later, the TV personality and the music executive got married. Scroll below to find out whether they are still together.

How Did Tamron Hall and Steven Greener Meet?

Tamron and Steven knew each other for about four years before they made their relationship official. During an August 2019 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Tamron explained that she would constantly run into Steven around town. In 2017, she bumped into him again at a pool in Los Angeles where he suggested they finally go on a date, sparking their love story.

“I’ve known him for many years,” the Texas native told People in 2019. “We would run into each other, and he’s shy, so I wasn’t clear that he was hitting on me exactly. I thought he was just being friendly. When we finally started dating, I could see him clearly.”

Three weeks after their interaction at the pool, the couple moved in together. That February, Tamron waved farewell to Today when her cohosting spot was given to Megyn Kelly. She revealed the positive impact that her TV hiatus had on her relationship.

“With Steven, it is great to have this guy who is rooting me on and he was the first person I’ve ever dated when I haven’t been on television,” she said.

In September 2019, Tamron debuted her self-titled talk show. On top of her exciting news regarding hosting her own program, the journalist and the music producer secretly got married.

“For him, he wants my show to make it, but he wants our marriage to work and he knows part of that is maintaining this foundation and him being comfortable with who he is and not pushed into someone he isn’t,” Tamron told Good Housekeeping in September 2019 of the decision to keep news of their wedding private.

Are Tamron Hall and Steven Greener Still Together?

Tamron and Steven are still together and have since embarked on a new journey — parenthood! In March 2019, the Emmy winner shocked her fans when she showed off her baby bump in a photo on Instagram and revealed she was 32 weeks pregnant. One month later, Tamron gave birth to their son, Moses.

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

The doting mom has loved watching her little boy grow up and develop a vibrant personality of his own.

“Oh boy, listen, this kid loves to sing. I think I have an entertainer on my hands,” Tamron told People in May 2022. “He loves singing. He loves dancing. We had to get him a karaoke machine. He has a drum. He loves it, but he’s a traditional drummer. He doesn’t want anything electric. He doesn’t want anything with bells and whistles. He just wants the drum and the sticks. And he’s quite the talent I have to say.”