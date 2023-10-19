Tad Starsiak is blocking out the noise surrounding his family drama with sister Mina Starsiak Hawk. The Good Bones star shared a positive message of encouragement on his Instagram page on Wednesday, October 18.

“Don’t validate your success and hard work based off of what others see and approve,” he captioned a video. “Move silently and be proud of yourself. After all, you should be your own No. 1 fan.”

The general contractor got engaged to Anna Spiars during the series finale of Good Bones, which aired on Tuesday, October 17. The episode featured the renovation of Tad and Anna’s new house in Bates-Hendricks, Indiana, which was overseen by Mina and her mom, Karen E. Laine.

The comments section of his Instagram post was full of well wishes and words of encouragement as he looks to start the next chapter of his life with his fiancée.

“Can’t wait to see what the future holds for you and Anna,” one follower penned. “I am sure it will be my next favorite show on HGTV!”

While Tad has not officially revealed whether or not he has his own spinoff show in the works, fans of the Starsiak crew are definitely holding out hope.

“Congrats on your engagement and beautiful house,” another supporter wrote in the comments section. “I wish HGTV would give you, Austin [Aynes] and Cory [Miller] your own show, with guest appearances by Karen.”

So far, there is only one person from the show’s cast who did walk away with a confirmed HGTV spinoff show after Good Bones — Mina! The realtor announced that she and her husband, Steve Hawk, will be featured in a two-episode special, which will focus on the renovation of their new lake house.

“What I know right now is [the] first phase we are filming for a two-episode spinoff, and it’s been really fun so far,” Mina teased during an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast this week. “Steve’s involved a lot, the kids are there a lot, MJ [Coyle] and Austin are there for demo and it just kind of feels like getting back to when I started, and it was just really fun and everything was joyful.”

Mina noticeably did not mention Tad or Karen’s names when sharing details about the project. The Two Chicks and a Hammer owner is currently not on “good terms” with her brother or mom.

“My life is crazy, and I have a lot of really, really amazing people in it that support me, and I have a lot of people in it that don’t, so [for] those that don’t, I’m not going to put energy and effort into it,” she said during a September 20 podcast episode.