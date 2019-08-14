Two famous families teamed up recently, as Sylvester Stallone and Jamie Foxx joined their daughters on the red carpet!

The famous actors took to the 47 Meters Down: Uncaged premiere on Tuesday, August, 13, in Los Angeles to support their respective daughters, Sistine Rose Stallone, 21, and Corinne Foxx, 25, as the pair are both making their film debut in the anticipated sequel. The young women looked their best — Sistine wore a shiny, blue mini dress, matched with black heels. On the other hand, Jamie’s eldest went the form-fitting dress route, which had a beautiful gold bottom.

As for the dads, the stars kept it casual in black, with the Rocky legend even sporting some jeans and a blazer.

The Ray star shares Corinne with his former partner, Connie Kline, while Sylvester had Sistine with his current wife, Jennifer Flavin — she also happened to be in attendance at the event. Fun!

Scroll on down below to see more photos of Jamie and Sylvester hanging out with their daughters!