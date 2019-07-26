There’s nothing like seeing three action star legends from the ’80s! Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dolph Lundgren teamed up recently for quite the hilarious video.

Sylvester, 73, took to Instagram on Thursday, July 25 to share a clip of his fellow Hollywood icons, Arnold, 71, and Dolph, 61, just having a blast in front of a camera like three hip grandpas. “Men that refuse to grow up,” the Creed star captioned the video. “Actually why bother??? We’re having fun! Grow old UNgracfullly!!!”

In the clip, the three actors begin to joke around with each other, making funny statements left and right. “My hand looks better than your face,” Sylvester said, adding. “I want my face covered!” The Terminator star then chimed in with, “Sly thinks his hand looks better than my face? Look at how handsome I am. Look at Dolph! look at this beauty here … You cannot stand it to have so many beautiful guys around him!”

“We are aging so well … like a couple of saddles in the desert,” the Oscar winner added. Fans were loving the video, as they took to the comments section to respond.

“A gathering of legends!!! Miss you guys!” one person said. “So much manliest in one video,” another added.

This isn’t the first time that the trio has reunited — all three were part of the popular The Expendables franchise. We also can’t forget Dolph and Sylvester teaming up for the unforgettable Rocky IV. These days, when the three aren’t working away or making funny videos for all of us to enjoy, they are of course spending time with their respective families.

The Rambo actor has five kids — late son Sage, as well as Seargeoh, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. As for the former politician, he is a father of five children of his own, while Dolph has two grown daughters.