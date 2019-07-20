She played the iconic heroine Sarah Conner in the 1984 film The Terminator, but Linda Hamilton will be playing the same role 35 years later, and she will get to once again act alongside her longtime pal, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Linda, 62, and the action star, 71, will share a set in Terminator: Dark Fate — out November 1, 2019 — and the actress recently shared just how wonderful it is to be be next to her friend again. “I loved working with Arnold. I actually was just pleased as punch when I saw him again,” the Beauty and the Beast alum told ET Online. “It had been a number of years. And I just have this affection for him that is so deep and biting, that just got completely cemented on this film.”

The pair appeared at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con in order to promote the new film, which will show Linda playing her classic character for the first time since 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. “I loved working physically with him, I loved seeing him in the trailer, I loved toying with him,” Linda gushed. “You know, it’s the very top of a 35-year relationship, and that really means something to me.”

The film will be produced by James Cameron, who Linda was married to from 1997 to 1999. The pair share one daughter, Josephine, 26. Before tying the knot with the Avatar director, Linda was in a marriage with actor Bruce Abbott. They had one child together, son, Dalton, 29.

As for the True Lies actor, he has five kids of his own, Katherine, 29, Christina, 27, Patrick, 25, Christopher and Joseph, both 21. “My dad has always taught us kids … follow your passion, what you love,” the eldest son once told GQ Germany. “And if you follow those things then ultimately you’re going to be successful.”

We know that both Arnold and Linda’s families look forward to see the awesome duo on the big screen together again!