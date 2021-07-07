Steven Spielberg and Wife Kate Capshaw Looks So in Love on Rare Outing During Vacation in France

Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw‘s marriage is sweeter than any rom-com! The iconic director and his spouse of three decades were spotted holding hands during a rare outing in France. The Hollywood couple looked so in love during a boat ride on Wednesday, July 7.

The Jaws creator, 74, and Kate, 67, were photographed while vacationing in the seaside town of Cap d’Antibes. Steven and the Love Letter actress were joined by some pals as they boarded a luxury boat after grabbing dinner at Eden Roc Restaurant.

Steven and Kate have been a couple for more than 30 years, having first started dating in the mid-1980s. The pair met in the audition room of the director’s 1984 film, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, before Kate landed the part of Willie Scott.

Before they ever had the chance to walk down the aisle, Steven and the Black Rain star experienced parenthood together when they welcomed their daughter Sasha Spielberg in 1990. Following their 1991 wedding, Kate gave birth to their son Sawyer Spielberg in 1992, and daughter Destry Spielberg in 1996. In addition to Sasha, Sawyer and Destry, the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial director and Kate adopted their children Theo Spielberg and Mikaela Spielberg.

Their family doesn’t end there, though, as Steven and Kate blended their broods when they tied the knot. The Oscar winner became the stepdad to Kate’s daughter Jessica Capshaw, whom she shares with ex-husband Robert Capshaw, while Kate is the stepmom of Steven’s eldest son, Max Spielberg, with his first wife, Amy Irving.

Steven and Kate are extremely well-known Hollywood heavyweights, but they are rather private when it comes to their family. Despite keeping a tight lip on their romance and children, the Jurassic Park director once explained how much parenthood truly means to him.

“Everything from that moment on had to do with my kids’ well-being. My career suddenly became second,” Steven told Boston Parents Paper in 2011, noting no matter how old his children get, he knows they will “always need mom and dad.”

“I am either there with my kids or my wife is, but they’re never without us,” he shared with the outlet. “I will always drop everything and go meet those needs. That’s the priority.”

To see photos of Steven and Kate during their rare outing in France, scroll through the gallery below!