Steven Spielberg Wins the Award for Best Dad! See the Director’s Rare Family Photos

Steven Spielberg is the man behind award-winning films like Saving Private Ryan, Schindler’s List and more, but he also deserves an accolade for being the dad of his seven kids. The iconic director’s rare family photos are proof that he and longtime wife Kate Capshaw have one solid brood.

Steven experienced fatherhood for the first time with his ex-spouse, Amy Irving. The former couple tied the knot in 1985 and welcomed the Jaws creator’s eldest son, Max Spielberg, that same year. However, they later called it quits after four years together in 1989.

The legendary Hollywood star expanded his family when he met Kate. Steven and the Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom actress welcomed their first daughter together, Sasha Spielberg, in 1990. After walking down the aisle in 1991, their son, Sawyer Spielberg, was born the next year, followed by daughter Destry Spielberg in 1996.

Steven and Kate’s family doesn’t end there, however. At the time the lovebirds exchanged vows, the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial director became the stepdad to Kate’s daughter Jessica Capshaw, whom she shares with ex-husband Robert Capshaw. They are also the proud parents of their adopted kids, Theo Spielberg and Mikaela Spielberg.

He had already begun paving his career as a prolific director in Hollywood by the time he began a dad, but Steven’s focus on his family never fell short. That’s because the Sugarland Express creator’s entire “paradigm changed” when he began a dad for the very first time.

“Everything from that moment on had to do with my kids’ wellbeing,” he told Boston Parents Paper in 2011. “My career suddenly became second.”

To this day, Steven said his children continue to take precedence over his professional life. Even though his kiddos are all grown up, he believes Jessica, Max, Sasha, Sawyer, Theo, Mikaela and Destry will “always need mom and dad.”

“I am either there with my kids or my wife is, but they’re never without us,” he gushed to the outlet. “I will always drop everything and go meet those needs. That’s the priority.”

Steven is one amazing father!

Scroll through the gallery below to see the director’s rare family photos with his seven kids.