More than 10 years have passed since Steve Irwin died, but his family of course still think of him — and they all had the most incredible tributes for the Crocodile Hunter on what would have been his 58th birthday.

Steve — who died in 2006 — was married to Terri Irwin. They had two kids during their relationship: daughter Bindi, 21, and son Robert, 16. The couple’s eldest child took to Instagram to share an amazing tribute to her late father. “Dad, Today is your birthday. I had an extra strong cup of tea just how you liked it. I hugged Mum for you and told her how much we love her,” the young conservationist wrote next to a throwback pic.

“Robert and I went on a hike through the mountains you cherished. I watched one of your documentaries with Chandler and shared stories about you,” she continued. “I walked through your office in the zoo and smiled at our old family photographs. Today and every day I miss you and love you beyond description. You’re always with me.” Her younger brother decided to post a sweet snap of his family on his own social media platform.

Peter Brooker/Shutterstock

The late TV personality’s widow, 54, also took to Twitter to praise her wonderful husband. “Today would’ve been Steve’s 58th birthday. While my heart aches missing him every day, I’m determined to celebrate what he loved the most,” she wrote alongside numerous photos of him. “He was happiest spending time @AustraliaZoo w/ @BindiIrwin & @RobertIrwin He was my best friend, best dad, & built the best Zoo. I love you.”

Plenty of people had their own sweet responses to the posts. “Terri. The pain never goes away. There will always be a hole in your heart. But you are honoring Steve’s memory through your kids and the good work you continue to do!” one fan wrote. Another said, “Happy heavenly birthday Steve. What a wonderful legacy you have left this world.”

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Bindi has definitely been quite open about her late father in the past. In fact, she will even honor him at her upcoming wedding to Chandler Powell. “I really wanted Dad to be a big part of the day, so I’m excited to be able to incorporate him throughout the ceremony and the reception, and I think it’s going to be really special because I feel like his spirit lives on in us,” the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star told Us Weekly. “It’s going to be a celebration of family and friends, our wildlife, and I think that night, it’ll be about our lives together and the joining of families. It’s going to be beautiful.”

Steve’s memory will always live on.