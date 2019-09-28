So sweet. Bindi Irwin is gearing up to say “I do” to her fiancé, Chandler Powell, next year. The 21-year-old is in the midst of planning their wedding, and she revealed to Us Weekly that she will include her late father, Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin, in her special day.

“I really wanted Dad to be a big part of the day, so I’m excited to be able to incorporate him throughout the ceremony and the reception, and I think it’s going to be really special because I feel like his spirit lives on in us,” the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star said. “It’s going to be a celebration of family and friends, our wildlife, and I think that night, it’ll be about our lives together and the joining of families. It’s going to be beautiful.”

Bindi and Chandler announced their engagement in July, via Instagram. “July 24th 2019 ❤️ On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” Bindi, newly 21, revealed via Instagram on Wednesday, July 24. “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. Now let’s get married already!”

But while it may be difficult for Bindi to imagine her wedding day without her father, her Mom, Terri Irwin, offered what she thinks Steve would be like during their daughter’s wedding planning process.

“I always think about what would Steve be doing, and while we’re discussing the wedding planning and the details, I know he would just be crying because he was so soft on the inside and loves [Bindi] and Robert so much and would have loved you, Chandler, and he would have definitely cried at the wedding. He couldn’t have given a speech. … It would have been incredibly special,” Terri, 55, said.

Bindi’s father, Steve, passed away on September 4, 2006, after he was attacked by a stingray. Steve was a beloved TV personality and he was best known for his popular TV series, The Crocodile Hunter, which showcased his love for wildlife.

Now, Steve’s family continues his legacy with their Animal Planet series, Crikey! It’s the Irwins. The show follows Steve’s widow, Terri, their children Bindi and Robert Irwin, 15, and Bindi’s fiancé, Chandler, and the work they do together to care for all types of animals at the Australia Zoo.